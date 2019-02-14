Get a job: Wizards of the Coast, Techland, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Los Angeles, California

We are Mythical Games. A fully funded next-generation game technology company at the intersection of video games and blockchain. Our goal is to lead the industry with the launch of exceptional video game experiences that leverage Blockchain Technology, while also providing a platform of robust tools that will allow any other game developer to do the same. We are looking for a talented and driven Backend Engineer who will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining Mythical’s game platform offerings. We’re looking for someone with a passion for gaming, marketplaces, or blockchain technology.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

e-MOTION-alist noun:

A creative person who believes that evoking a feeling from another person is not just about great animation OR solid acting OR engaging camera work OR amazing lighting…it is the sum of ALL those parts.

Did you read that definition and expect to see a picture of you below it? Well, we should talk because we are looking for an eMOTIONalist. To be more specific…we’re actively seeking out a Cinematic Animator to work with Sucker Punch's proprietary tools and engine to help us tell the emotional story of our wandering samurai in Ghost of Tsushima.

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

This one-year creative residency is a unique opportunity to work closely with our students, research lab, and the larger MICA community over the course of the 2019-2020 academic year. During the residency, the designer is expected to complete a game or other play-based project and will teach 12 credits per year (2 courses per semester) . We are looking for a designer making compelling work in the field of games/play who wants to gain further teaching experience. The resident is expected to be an active member of the game, art, and design communities of the Maryland Institute College of Art and the Baltimore community at large. Applicants proposing projects which creatively engage our community will be given preference.



MICA and the Interactive Arts Department are committed to enriching the diversity of our faculty and pedagogical viewpoints. Candidates who demonstrate an ability to forward these goals are encouraged to apply.

Location: Renton, Washington

Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., and the world's largest publisher of adventure games, including Magic: The Gathering® Trading Card Game and Dungeons & Dragons Roleplaying Games has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer to join our Magic: The Gathering Arena team.

We offer competitive salaries, a great benefits package, and the excitement of working in a creative organization. But the best part of working here is that we think creating products that bring hours of enjoyment to millions around the globe is an inherently cool way to earn a living.

The Magic: The Gathering Arena team is looking for an experienced engineer to help build and maintain scalable cloud services that will support vast legions of players. As a Senior Software Developer, you will champion solutions across multiple technology stacks to support new and existing features. In close collaboration with designers, artists, and other engineers, you'll be one of the main drivers of designs and decisions within the team.

Location: Warsaw, Poland

Founded in 1991, Techland is a renowned global publisher, distributor, and developer of video games. Our titles – especially Dying Light and Dying Light: The Following as well as the Dead Island and the Call of Juarez game series – achieved an international success and won millions of fans. Dying Light, which launched in 2015, has been played by more than 14 million people to date. In 2016 the company joined the international publishing market as Techland Publishing, and announced development of two triple-A titles: Dying Light 2 and fantasy action RPG game. Thanks to industry-leading specialists and use of latest technology, Techland is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences and innovative entertainment to players around the world.

Currently we’re looking for a programmer: gameplay systems (C++) . The main tasks at this position are the design and implementation of the playthrough in Techland's newest video games, and in particular, creating and prototyping new mechanics/systems, development of already existing code, creating systems and tools for other people in the team, co–operation with artists and designers, and code optimization and debugging.