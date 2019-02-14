Report: Microsoft plans to announce two next-gen Xbox consoles at E3

Microsoft is reportedly planning to announce its long-rumored line of next-generation video game consoles at E3 this year.

That’s according to a report from the French video game site JeuxVideo that says that Microsoft is going to unveil two systems, the previously leaked Lockhart and Anaconda consoles, that aim to usher in the next console generation.

The rumored Scarlett line itself was leaked last summer in a report that said Microsoft’s next console generation would be a family of devices rather than one lone system. Meanwhile, JeuxVideo’s sources say that two consoles in that line, codenamed Lockhart and Anaconda, will be announced at E3 this year, keeping in line with an earlier report that said Microsoft was aiming for a 2020 launch.

Specifications for both rumored systems leaked earlier this year and, according to those, Lockhart is the lower-end console with no disk tray while Anaconda sits at the higher end of the power spectrum.