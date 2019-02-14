Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 22, 2019
Video: Applying artistic principles to VFX design for games

February 22, 2019 | By Staff
GDC 2017's Visual Effects Bootcamp was a full day of talks diving deep into the ins and outs of creating visual effects for games, and one particular talk from Riot and Blizzard offered devs a great foundation for applying abstract, artistic principles to the technical work of creating great visual effects.

In this 2017 GDC talk, Blizzard's Hadidjah Chamberlin and Riot Games' Jason Keyser presented a set of artistic fundamentals applicable when crafting visual effects that will help you no matter what kind of game you're working on. 

It was a fascinating hour-long look at how artists at two of the game industry's top companies apply their artistic sensibilities to the game dev process, so if you missed out on seeing it live make sure to watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

