Video: Applying artistic principles to VFX design for games

GDC 2017's Visual Effects Bootcamp was a full day of talks diving deep into the ins and outs of creating visual effects for games, and one particular talk from Riot and Blizzard offered devs a great foundation for applying abstract, artistic principles to the technical work of creating great visual effects.

In this 2017 GDC talk, Blizzard's Hadidjah Chamberlin and Riot Games' Jason Keyser presented a set of artistic fundamentals applicable when crafting visual effects that will help you no matter what kind of game you're working on.

It was a fascinating hour-long look at how artists at two of the game industry's top companies apply their artistic sensibilities to the game dev process, so if you missed out on seeing it live make sure to watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

