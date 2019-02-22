Make the most of your crowdfunding success!

Presented by Xsolla.

How do you seamlessly transition from your successful crowdfunding campaign to your own platform? Xsolla Store is the solution.

Download a free step-by-step guide on what to do before, during, and after crowdfunding success.

Over $244 million has been contributed to video game projects on major crowdfunding platforms since 2012. When these campaigns end, developers face a new challenge: transitioning to a successful long-term business.

Learn how to get a bigger piece of the pie for your own pre-order campaign with your own Xsolla Store.

Easily create and continue crowdfunding campaigns with founder and pre-order packs.

Sell and manage game keys, subscriptions, virtual currency, and items.

Set up low-fee pre-order widgets for fast worldwide purchases.

Run/track marketing campaigns and utilize sales analytics.

Use the Launcher to provide early access and test builds.

Migrate existing backer information.

This free Xsolla guide includes simple practices to drive pre-order campaigns along with success stories where teams utilized best-in-class tech stack for game developers.