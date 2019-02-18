Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Remedy Entertainment is looking for a Technical Producer

Get a job: Remedy Entertainment is looking for a Technical Producer

February 25, 2019 | By Staff
February 25, 2019 | By Staff
More: Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Technical Producer, Remedy Entertainment

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Quantum Break, Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Death Rally and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for a Technical Producer for a key role working on Remedy’s projects. 

While working as a Technical Producer, you will be managing the technical aspects of the project and will help maintain the master schedule. Daily activities include planning, managing, documenting and tracking project schedules and workflows, managing trade-offs and eliminating blockers. 

Requirements and qualifications

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)
  • Fluent in development best practices 
  • Strong technical background 
  • At least 1 project shipped in a production leadership position
  • Holistic and pragmatic approach to problem-solving

The ideal candidate will also have

  • Experience in programming 

What is in it for you?

  • Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable.
  • Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else.
  • You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system.
  • We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work-life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions.
  • Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the workload sensible, so your contributions feel valuable.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

