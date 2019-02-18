Get a job: Remedy Entertainment is looking for a Technical Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Espoo, Finland
Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Quantum Break, Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Death Rally and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for a Technical Producer for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.
While working as a Technical Producer, you will be managing the technical aspects of the project and will help maintain the master schedule. Daily activities include planning, managing, documenting and tracking project schedules and workflows, managing trade-offs and eliminating blockers.
Requirements and qualifications
The ideal candidate will also have
What is in it for you?
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.