See the future of interactive experience design at GDC 2019

Hey game makers! Organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference are excited to announce another cool, forward-thinking talk you won't want to miss when GDC 2019 arrives in San Francisco next month!

Specifically, Mycotoo COO Fri Forjindam will present "The Future of Experiential Design: Lessons from Westworld to Bollywood" as part of the GDC 2019 Vision Track, a series of high-profile talks exploring the future of the game industry.

Taking lessons from her company's notable achievements (including the acclaimed HBO's 'SXSWestworld' interactive experience, the Blade Runner 2049 Experience [pictured] at Comic Con, and even the Bollywood theme park in Dubai) Forjindam will discuss this hybrid of immersive interaction that anchors the new experience economy. Along the way, the conversation will cover the do's, don'ts and "why nots" of experiential design for the future.

Game makers of all stripes can expect to walk away with a better understanding of how the experience economy functions today, and actionable insights into how the rules and practices often used in game development can inform and support the future of experience design. Don't miss it!

