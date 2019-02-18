Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

See the future of interactive experience design at GDC 2019

See the future of interactive experience design at GDC 2019

February 26, 2019 | By Staff
February 26, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, GDC

Hey game makers! Organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference are excited to announce another cool, forward-thinking talk you won't want to miss when GDC 2019 arrives in San Francisco next month!

Specifically, Mycotoo COO Fri Forjindam will present "The Future of Experiential Design: Lessons from Westworld to Bollywood" as part of the GDC 2019 Vision Track, a series of high-profile talks exploring the future of the game industry.

Taking lessons from her company's notable achievements (including the acclaimed HBO's 'SXSWestworld' interactive experience, the Blade Runner 2049 Experience [pictured] at Comic Con, and even the Bollywood theme park in Dubai) Forjindam will discuss this hybrid of immersive interaction that anchors the new experience economy. Along the way, the conversation will cover the do's, don'ts and "why nots" of experiential design for the future.

Game makers of all stripes can expect to walk away with a better understanding of how the experience economy functions today, and actionable insights into how the rules and practices often used in game development can inform and support the future of experience design. Don't miss it!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Magnopus
Magnopus — LOS ANGELES, California, United States
[02.23.19]
Game Designer
Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics — Waltham, Massachusetts, United States
[02.22.19]
Software Engineer
Stardock Systems, Inc
Stardock Systems, Inc — Plymouth, Michigan, United States
[02.22.19]
Art Director
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[02.21.19]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Ebba Ljungerud's grand strategy: A chat with Paradox's CEO
The noclip model viewer lets you see Nintendo classics from a new perspective
Microsoft CEO defends 'principled and democratic' HoloLens military contract
Road to the IGF: Arbitrary Metric's Paratopic


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image