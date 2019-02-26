The noclip model viewer lets you see Nintendo classics from a new perspective

If you fancy taking a sightseeing tour around some of your favorite Nintendo games, you're going to want to check out noclip.website.

The nifty model viewer lets you fly around and explore data-mined maps and levels from a wide range of Nintendo titles old and new, including favorites like Super Mario Galaxy, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, Super Paper Mario, Mario Kart Wii, Banjo-Kazooie, and Splatoon.

It even contains a few selections from decidedly non-Nintendo offerings like Psychonauts, Dark Souls, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

The open-source project is being led by Jasper St. Pierre, who has been documenting his progress and posting fun tidbits on Twitter (seriously, go take a look).

While it's well worth checking out if you're in the mood for a nostalgia trip, the project also offers a fascinating glimpse behind the development curtain, letting you see familiar levels (including character models and animations) from a new perspective to better understand how they were brought together.

You can take a peek for yourself by following this link. Bon appetit!