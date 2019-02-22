Attend GDC for an inside look at the design of Fantasy Flight's KeyForge

The team at Fantasy Flight Games have a reputation for releasing innovative games, and at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month you'll have an opportunity to get a firsthand look at the design of one of their newest hits: Richard Garfield's KeyForge!

If you haven't heard of KeyForge yet, know that it's a physical, competitive card game like Magic: the Gathering -- but players buy unique decks that can't be modified, ensuring each deck is a unique pre-designed beast.

Now, as part of the upcoming GDC 2019 Board Game Design Day, Fantasy Flight's own Brad Andres will be presenting an intriguing talk all about "'KeyForge': Creating the World's First Unique Deck Game."

It's a unique opportunity to learn about the challenges involved in designing and developing a unique deck game and working with a new genre of game. Andres will also walk you through some of the internal systems that Fantasy Flight has employed to make a game like this possible, and offer some practical lessons learned that you can apply to your own game design work!

It's just a small part of the Board Game Design Day, a full day of talks about tabletop game design that helps kick off the show (along with a smorgasbord of other great Bootcamps and Tutorials) during the first two days of GDC!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

