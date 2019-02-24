Sign up now for GDC 2019's all-new mentoring program!

Hey game makers, organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference are pleased to announce that scheduling for the all-new GDC Mentoring program is now live and ready for you to use!
This is a brand-new program intended to help encourage game development professionals to continue and grow in their personal careers, and registered attendees can take advantage of it right now by logging into the GDC Connect matchmaking tool (open to Expo Plus passes and above) and selecting a mentoring session type that meets your needs.
Mentors, comprised of seasoned professionals across all sections of the industry, will be matched with you via the system, and meetings will take place in the GDC Mentoring lounge located in the South Hall Expo, Booth #S463.
Session formats include:
To allow as many GDC attendees as possible to participate in the program, only one session selection may be made. New sessions will be added each week prior to GDC, so check back in for more options!
Continue planning out your GDC 2019 experience via the official GDC 2019 Schedule Builder, which continues to add new talks every week!
