Funcom enters partnership with Legendary to create Dune games

Funcom released the financial report for its fourth quarter earlier today, saying that it was the most profitable year in the company's history.

According to the report, revenues for the fourth quarter increased by 166 percent versus the same period last year, and that revenues for 2018 increased by 46 percent to $33,776 compared to 2017.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter increased by 41 percent as well.

CEO Rui Casais attributes the growth to successful launches of Conan Exiles and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, which he says established Funcom as a reputable publisher of third-party games.

In addition to releasing its financials, Funcom also announced that it had entered an exclusive partnership with Legendary Entertainment to create games based on the DUNE intellectual property.

As detailed in a separate statement, Funcom says that the Legendary partnership is a six-year deal for a minimum of three DUNE games on PC and consoles.

One of them will supposedly be an "open world multiplayer" title slated to enter pre-production at Funcom's Oslo studio in late 2019.