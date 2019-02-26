Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Skybound cuts ties with Overkill's The Walking Dead devs mid-release

Skybound cuts ties with Overkill's The Walking Dead devs mid-release

February 26, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
February 26, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Skybound Entertainment has its contract with struggling Swedish game company Starbreeze Studios and will cease all involvement with with Overkill's The Walking Dead, which was released by Starbreeze subsidiary Overkill last year.

It's rare to see a stakeholder pull out of a game so abruptly, and even rarer for it to happen mid-release -- Overkill's The Walking Dead debuted on PC last November, and console versions were originally meant to launch early this month.

Unfortunately, the game apparently didn't sell as well on PC as Starbreeze had expected and the company began cost-cutting programs shortly after the game was released. By December it had lost a CEO, been raided by Swedish authorities, and filed for administration. 

Last month Starbreeze announced it was delaying the console versions of Overkill's The Walking Dead indefinitely, and now that Skybound has pulled out it seems unlikely they'll ever come out.

"As of today, we have terminated our contract with Starbreeze Studios and will discontinue all efforts on Overkill's The Walking Dead," reads an excerpt of Skybound's statement. "We did our best to work with Starbreeze and resolve many issues that we saw with the game, but ultimately Overkill's The Walking Dead did not meet our standards nor is it the quality that we were promised. We are exceedingly sorry to our fans and share their disappointment in the game."

Gamasutra has reached out to Skybound and Starbreeze for more information, but it's yet unclear what will happen to the PC versions of the game currently available for sale on platforms like Steam.

Related Jobs

Ascendant Studios
Ascendant Studios — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.26.19]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[02.26.19]
Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.26.19]
Sr. Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[02.26.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Ebba Ljungerud's grand strategy: A chat with Paradox's CEO
THQ Nordic inexplicably hosts AMA in a notorious internet cesspool
Opinion: Civilization VI's (Green) New Deal
The noclip model viewer lets you see Nintendo classics from a new perspective


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image