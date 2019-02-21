Video: Making magic with textures in the vertex shader

In 2017, programmer Mario Palmero (then with Rime maker Tequila Works) stepped onstage at GDC with a mission: get game developers hyped about using textures in the vertex shader.

Palmero believes using textures in the vertex shader is a viable and potentially cheaper alternative that more studios should be considering, and in his GDC 2017 talk he demonstrated how (and why) it works.

It was a meaty, insightful talk that's rich with practical takeaways for coders (including a new animation pipeline technique that bypasses the CPU, enabling a dramatic increase in bone count), and now you can watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

