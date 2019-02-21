Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 26, 2019
Video: Making magic with textures in the vertex shader

February 26, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Video, Vault

In 2017, programmer Mario Palmero (then with Rime maker Tequila Works) stepped onstage at GDC with a mission: get game developers hyped about using textures in the vertex shader.

Palmero believes using textures in the vertex shader is a viable and potentially cheaper alternative that more studios should be considering, and in his GDC 2017 talk he demonstrated how (and why) it works.

It was a meaty, insightful talk that's rich with practical takeaways for coders (including a new animation pipeline technique that bypasses the CPU, enabling a dramatic increase in bone count), and now you can watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

