Resident Evil 2 remake ships 4 million copies in first month

Newsbrief: Capcom's well-recieved Resident Evil 2 remake has shipped over 4 million units during its first month.

The game launched on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC back on January 25, and initially shipped 3 million copies in four days. That means another 1 million units have been sent out in the days since.

If the remake can maintain that momentum, it might soon eclipse the 4.96 million sales pulled in by the 1996 original, which is currently the fourth best-selling entry in the franchise to date.