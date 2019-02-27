Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 27, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 27, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 27, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Resident Evil 2 remake ships 4 million copies in first month

Resident Evil 2 remake ships 4 million copies in first month

February 27, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
February 27, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Capcom's well-recieved Resident Evil 2 remake has shipped over 4 million units during its first month.

The game launched on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC back on January 25, and initially shipped 3 million copies in four days. That means another 1 million units have been sent out in the days since.

If the remake can maintain that momentum, it might soon eclipse the 4.96 million sales pulled in by the 1996 original, which is currently the fourth best-selling entry in the franchise to date.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[02.27.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[02.27.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[02.26.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.26.19]
Senior Visual Effects (VFX) Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: Paper Team's It's Paper Guy!
Ebba Ljungerud's grand strategy: A chat with Paradox's CEO
THQ Nordic inexplicably hosts AMA in a notorious internet cesspool
Here are your 'Best in Play' winners for GDC Play 2019!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image