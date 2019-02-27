Report: Amazon, Comcast, and EA now among potential Nexon buyers

Newsbrief: Sources speaking to the South Korean publication Maeil Business Newspaper say that Amazon, Comcast, and Electronic Arts have each submitted initial bids for NXC Corp, the holding firm that houses Nexon.

That initial report, spotted by Reuters today, cites investment banking sources for the information, but Reuters notes that all parties involved either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

If true, that would mean that the three companies join the likes of Netmarble, Tencent, and the private equity fund PBK Partners as parties rumored to be interested in picking up Nexon after the company’s founder Kim Jung-ju expressed interest in selling his 98.64 controlling stake in the company. Netmarble, in particular, is reportedly after Nexon in part due to concerns about the company falling into the hands of an overseas owner.

"We believe that the tangible and intangible value of Nexon is a very important asset for the country," said a statement from Netmarble earlier this year. "If Nexon is sold to an overseas firm, the Korean game industry and ecosystem could be damaged and its competitiveness weakened."