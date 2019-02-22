Come to GDC and see how Blizzard fights toxic player behavior with machine learning

There's a risk that any community of appreciable size will have a disruptive, toxic element, and that risk only rises as the size of the community increases.

Few game makers know this better than Blizzard, which has made some of the most popular and enduring online games of all time, and at the Game Developers Conference next month you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at how Blizzard has applied machine learning techniques to combating toxic behavior.

Notably, GDC 2019's Production & Team Management track will host a talk on "Play Nice, Play Fair: The Business Case for Fighting Disruptive Behaviors" from Blizzard's Player Behavior Insights manager Jarrod Doherty that aims to show you how the Player Behavior Insights team at Blizzard generates behavioral insights and uses applied machine learning solutions to quantify and fight disruptive behaviors.

Doherty also plans to share high-level findings and how to take a "crawl, walk, run" approach for building a player behavior analytics discipline. Expect a thorough analysis of the business case and opportunity cost associated with not addressing disruptive and abusive player behaviors in community-driven games, as well as some practical guidance on how to start!

