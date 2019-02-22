Get a Job: Cold Iron is hiring an experienced Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Producer, Cold Iron (via FoxNext)

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Producer to join our world-class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Can you not help but care if the team is on target, working on the most important tasks to hit their overall goal? Do you arrange schedules to solve for interdependencies like a wizard and attack work roadblocks like a berserker? Is it a point of personal pride that you know the current status and roadmap of the project like it was tattooed on you?

Here’s the most important one: Do you do it all for the game? Because you know that your talents are needed to make sure that even the best development teams get an awesome experience out the door?

Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio where you’ll own the product management responsibilities for a tight, integrated team of game developers.

Your Day to Day

You can expect to be responsible and accountable for the following:

Build and own the product plan while overseeing development efforts, keeping product development on schedule, within budget, and hitting the game’s vision.

Work with team members to ensure timelines are realistic and deliverables are scoped to allow for confident delivery of the highest possible quality within the time allotted.

Track and prioritize development tasks to make sure we hit team goals on time.

Be the liaison between the studio and third party development partners, including platform owners, publishers, outsourcing partners.

Be one with the status of the project. Communicate this effectively to the team, executives and publishing partners.

Support leads and founders in holding product vision – be a product knowledge base for inside and outside of the company.

Run meetings and playtests. Drive agendas and achieve defined goals. Communicate the resulting information, decisions and tasks to the team.

Lead day to day playtesting and manage QA operations

Handle the localization of pipeline

Own and coordinate the product release cycle. Manage releases as for things as simple as internal team playtests to full console certification and release.

Your Career Progression

Do the best work of your career! No, really, that’s what we expect of you. Come aboard and work with industry veterans all working to improve their craft and become better game developers. Your portfolio of experience will grow, and the size of the audience you reach will expand exponentially. The small team atmosphere allows you to contribute more and have greater ownership over what you do day to day.

Requirements

Love of games.

A minimum of 6 years of industry experience in an internal production role.

Must have worked on at least two shipped game throughout the entire product cycle.

Excellent documentation and communication skills with strong attention to detail.

Extensive knowledge of how games are made.

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and follow-through to completion.

Superior product management skills with hands-on experience with multiple different product management methodologies.

Great interpersonal and facilitation abilities.

A deep desire to make game development better for all those involved.

Proficiency in Excel, Word, Outlook.

Would Love to See

Previous hands-on development experience

Experience in bringing a product through console certification and release cycle.

Experience in multiplayer, console, RPG and/or shooter games a plus.

Proficiency in JIRA, Confluence, Trello, Slack, Project.

Experience with outsourcing management

Education

No requirement.

Benefits

Aside from the intrinsic value of exciting a huge audience with your creative work, you can expect:

Health and Wellness

Medical, Dental and Vision

401(k)

Prescription Drug Coverage

Life Insurance

Business Travel Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

Long Term Disability

Perks

Employee Referral Program

Education Reimbursement

Fitness Club Discounts

Training and Development

Commuter Incentives and Hybrid Vehicle Purchase/Lease Program

Merchandise Discounts

About our Location

Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

Interested? Apply now.

