March 15, 2019
The Animation Exchange is hosting a day of dev talks on Twitch

The Animation Exchange is hosting a day of dev talks on Twitch

March 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Art

The Animation Exchange is returning to Twitch for a third year to offer a day of free talks on different animation technology and techniques.

It’s a good resource for developers looking to brush up on their animation know-how or just looking to hear a day’s worth of talks from indie and triple-A devs alike.

The event itself kicks off on March 19 at 12 PST and should run for a little over 9 hours. Over 20 developers have signed on to give a handful of talks on everything from mocap best practices and looks at the animation of specific games to live Q&As with animators from a handful of different studios.

Developers from studios like Epic, Naughty Dog, Ubisoft, EA, Rockstar, Guerilla Games, and more are participating in this year’s event. A list of the talks and panels scheduled for the stream can be found on the Animation Exchange website.

For those who can’t catch the event live, organizers also note that this year’s talks will be posted to the event's website after things wrap up, right alongside 2018 and 2017’s programming. 

