Tencent partners with Intel on its streaming service, Instant Play

February 27, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Chinese tech giant Tencent is partnering with Intel to launch its own streaming service called Instant Play, according to Niko Partners' Daniel Ahmad.

This business move makes sense, since other big names have started claiming their stakes in the market with the likes of Microsoft's Xcloud and Google's Project Stream. 

In addition, Tencent CEO Ma Huateng suggested the company would increase its investment in cloud gaming last after sharing the impact PC and mobile games had on its fourth quarter results from last March 2018

The new service also seems to work similarly to Xcloud and Project Stream, and will be able to work on both PC and smartphones.

Tencent and Intel are discussing their plans for the tech and cloud games in general during a session at GDC 2019 as well. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa.

