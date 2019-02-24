Play these intriguing indie games at the GDC 2019 Day of the Devs showcase!

The 2019 Game Developers Conference is just weeks away, and today organizers are excited to give you a sneak peek at the games you can play during the show in the GDC 2019 Day of the Devs showcase!

Ever year this showcase serves up a cornucopia of games from some of the industry's most interesting and talented creators, and everyone attending GDC (which runs from March 18th through the 22nd this year) is encouraged to drop by, play some games and perhaps chat with their creators!

It's a great opportunity to catch your breath and check out some cool games amid the hustle and bustle of the conference.

Plus, it's often a great place to see newly-playable versions of some of the most exciting indie games around (like Spelunky 2 and Samurai Gunn 2) -- as well as some unannounced projects!

Without further ado, here's a list of some of the games and devs that will take part in Day of the Devs at GDC 2019:

All games marked with a * will be playable for the first time at this showcase, so set aside some time to swing by and check them out during GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa