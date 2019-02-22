Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The science of off-roading Uncharted 4's 4x4

February 27, 2019 | By Staff
In this GDC 2017 session, Naughty Dog's Edward Pereira breaks down individual physical elements that went into Uncharted 4's 4x4, such as tire collision response and the motor simulation.

In addition to explaining how Naughty Dog tuned the Jeep to handle the rugged terrain of the Madagascar level, Pereira also discusses how they added an AI element to the 4x4 in order to allow designers to direct the vehicle around the same spaces the player could drive around.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

