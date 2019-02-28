Dying Light dev TechLand to close Polish publishing department

Dying Light developer Techland is shutting down its Polish publishing and distribution department.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the decision will result in around 13 layoffs by the end of 2019, but won't affect the company's broader publishing and development plans -- including those related to Dying Light 2.

"After months' worth of market analysis, we have started the process of shutting down the Polish publishing and distribution department. The process will last until the end of 2019," commented company CEO Paweł Marchewka.

"This only applies to third party boxed goods on the Polish market. For several years physical distribution has not been the core of our strategy."

Marchewka said he's personally taken care of the "affairs and future careers" of those staffers affected, and that severance packages that surpass Polish employment legislation standards have also been agreed.