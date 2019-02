Newsbrief: Monomi Park's quirky blorb wrangler Slime Rancher has surpassed 2 million sales in around 18 months.

The studio broke the news on Twitter, and thanked its community for their "overwhelming love and support."

The game officially launched in August 2017, but spent two years in the wild as an Early Access title. It sold over 1 million copies in a matter of weeks after its full launch, and has now doubled that total.