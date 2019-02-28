Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 28, 2019
Sony PlayLink developer Wish Studios has shut down

February 28, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Wish Studios, a Brighton-based developer that created games for Sony's PlayLink platform, has shut down. 

The Knowledge is Power and That's You developer was founded back in 2012 by Caspar Field, Tom Bennet, and Paul Brooke. 

As reported by MCV, the 13-strong team had apparently been "seeking a publishing deal or one of its two new projects, alongside a search for other funding opportunities," but were unsuccessful on both fronts. 

"We are deeply saddened at having to close Wish, after six and a half years of making great games," commented Field. "Our ethos was to put the team and their creativity at the heart of everything we did; having to say goodbye to those people has been an unbelievably difficult thing to do.

"It is truly heartbreaking. We would like to thank the Wish team, past and present, for their incredible contributions, and hope that they’ll carry the best of what Wish was into their future careers."

