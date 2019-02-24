Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Hear how Concrete Genie 's interactive music system was made at GDC 2019

Hear how Concrete Genie's interactive music system was made at GDC 2019

February 28, 2019 | By Staff
February 28, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Audio, GDC

The interactive nature of games opens up whole new worlds of possibility for game composers and sound designers, but it also brings with it a boatload of potential problems.

Luckily, there's going to be a smorgasbord of great talks on the art and business of game audio at the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month, including one that's all about the unique peccadilloes of player-directed music systems!

As part of the GDC 2019 Audio track of talks, Pixel Opus composer and audio director Samuel Marshall will present "The Musical Brush: The Interactive Music of 'Concrete Genie'", which promises to dive deep into the challenge of creating original game music and interactive music systems.

Marshall will give you an earnest look at the challenges of creating an original game score, as well as walking you through the musical brush chime system that allows the player to contribute to the in-game soundtrack in a joyful, effortless and meaningful way. It's shaping up to be a great talk about a promising game, so make time to swing by and check it out!

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

