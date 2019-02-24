Hear how Concrete Genie 's interactive music system was made at GDC 2019

The interactive nature of games opens up whole new worlds of possibility for game composers and sound designers, but it also brings with it a boatload of potential problems.

Luckily, there's going to be a smorgasbord of great talks on the art and business of game audio at the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month, including one that's all about the unique peccadilloes of player-directed music systems!

As part of the GDC 2019 Audio track of talks, Pixel Opus composer and audio director Samuel Marshall will present "The Musical Brush: The Interactive Music of 'Concrete Genie'", which promises to dive deep into the challenge of creating original game music and interactive music systems.

Marshall will give you an earnest look at the challenges of creating an original game score, as well as walking you through the musical brush chime system that allows the player to contribute to the in-game soundtrack in a joyful, effortless and meaningful way. It's shaping up to be a great talk about a promising game, so make time to swing by and check it out!

