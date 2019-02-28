Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 28, 2019
Horizon Zero Dawn sold over 10 million copies in 2 years

February 28, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Guerrilla Games’ PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 10 million copies, something announced on the 2 year anniversary of the game’s 2017 launch.

Considering the game sold roughly 7.6 million copies in its first year out, that means this past year saw over 2.4 million copies sold.

The developer revealed the milestone in a short celebratory post on the PlayStation Blog today, along with a handful of interesting little bits of development trivia. 

There’s nothing terribly in-depth, but the post offers looks at how Horizon Zero Dawn’s composers donned mocap suits to aid with the animation of in-game musicians or how sound designers tackled tasks like creating machine sounds from chihuahua barks and carefully selecting 30 bird chirps from a pool of 750 for the final game.

