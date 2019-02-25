Get a crash course in using neural networks for game dev at GDC 2019

As gamers and game platforms evolve and diversify, so does the complexity and variety of problems facing the modern game programmer.

Enter the Math for Game Developers Tutorial, a special day-long look at the practical mathematical underpinnings of modern games that you can take advantage of at the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month!

It's packed with great sessions, predominantly in the GDC 2019 Programming track of talks, including the intriguing "Inside Neural Networks" talk from Unity engineer Michael Buttner.

Use of neural networks inside game dev is limited, and Buttner aims to change that .He plans to show you practical examples of how to use neural networks in performance-critical code, then dive deep into the ins and outs of neural network training and inference without using any frameworks or math libraries.

Instead, Buttner's talk is going to focus on bare metal C++ using a data-oriented approach and optimized SSE implementations. Expect to walk away with a better understanding of how to leverage neural networks in performance-critical scenarios, and how to write an efficient inference engine without using any frameworks or math libraries using data-oriented design principles!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa