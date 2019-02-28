Playdius rebrands as Dear Villagers, plans to focus on PC and console titles

In preparation to reveal a new line-up of games, the French indie publisher Playdius announced earlier today that it has re-branded as Dear Villagers.

The publisher is well-known for its catalog of games including the BAFTA-nominated Bury me, my Love, in addition to A Normal Lost Phone and the JRPG Edge of Eternity.

Dear Villagers is the publishing branch of Plug In Digital, which recently raised $2.25 million in investment from Inter Invest Capital.

A press release explains that the investment will primarily be used to bolster a new publishing strategy under the Dear Villagers brand.

This will allow the publisher to expand its scope and build a repertoire of new games for PC and console, described as being "mid to hardcore games."

"With Playdius we built a very eclectic lineup from mainstream narrative games on mobile to hardcore RPGs on PC and console," said head of publishing Guillaume Jamet.

"As our company grows, we decided to roll out a new ambitious publishing strategy based on a strong new brand, that clearly identifies as a provider of mid to hardcore games on PC and console."