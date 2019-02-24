Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Embodied is hiring a Junior Scripter

February 28, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Junior Scripter, Embodied

Location: Pasadena, California

Embodied is looking to add a talented and creative Jr. Scripter to our growing technical team. 

Responsibilities include:

  • Learn ChatScript and author content according to design documents.
  • Scripting content modules as defined in document specifications.
  • Testing and debugging all work to make sure it meets established standards.
  • Marking up created content to improve speech, animations and sound effects.
  • Conforming to established standards of performance for quality and timeliness.
  • Interfacing with team members within and outside the content team.
  • Writing and maintaining documents providing specifications for Scripting content.
  • Clearly communicate your work to others
  • Have fun & learn while working at a startup with a great team and an incredible mission!
  • Performing other duties as assigned. 

Qualifications:

  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written 
  • Fluency in a programming language.
  • Unity experience a plus
  • C++ or C# experience a plus.
  • Knowledge of version control software a plus.

Education:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science. 

Embodied is creating robots to help make the world a better place.  www.embodied.me

Come join us and make an impact in people's lives!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

