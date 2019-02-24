Get a job: Embodied is hiring a Junior Scripter

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Pasadena, California

Embodied is looking to add a talented and creative Jr. Scripter to our growing technical team.

Responsibilities include:

Learn ChatScript and author content according to design documents.

Scripting content modules as defined in document specifications.

Testing and debugging all work to make sure it meets established standards.

Marking up created content to improve speech, animations and sound effects.

Conforming to established standards of performance for quality and timeliness.

Interfacing with team members within and outside the content team.

Writing and maintaining documents providing specifications for Scripting content.

Clearly communicate your work to others

Have fun & learn while working at a startup with a great team and an incredible mission!

Performing other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Fluency in a programming language.

Unity experience a plus

C++ or C# experience a plus.

Knowledge of version control software a plus.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science.

Embodied is creating robots to help make the world a better place. www.embodied.me

Come join us and make an impact in people's lives!

