At GDC 2019 you'll see how McLaren uses VR to fast-track supercar design

Virtual reality is being used in all sorts of innovative ways by devs within games and without. If you're working on a VR game (or just VR-curious) you can learn a lot from how other industries use it, and next month's Game Developers Conference in San Francisco is a great place to do so!

That's because GDC 2019 has an entire VRDC Entertainment AR/VR track of talks from VR experts who are doing incredible VR work outside of games, including a special session all about how "McLaren Fast-Tracks Supercar Design Using VR" that you won't want to miss.

McLaren has fast-tracked the supercar design process by introducing a unique VR sketch tool into their studio. Vector Suite allows the designer to sketch directly into 3D, creating initial design concepts and allowing them to effect accurate design changes on the fly, all in an immersive VR environment.

These functions were all imperative to the success of the tool, and this session will demonstrate the challenges and results of 18 months of research and development, literally changing the way McLaren designs cars. Don't skip it!

Find more details on this supercharged talk and many more over on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa