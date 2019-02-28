Hipfire Games raises additional $205k for VR game Fail Space

Helsinki-based VR developer Hipfire Games has raised an additional $205k in funds for its debut VR mobile game, <i>Fail Space</i>.

As PocketGamer.biz reports, the funding came from Sisu Game Ventures, Business Finland, and four undisclosed game industry angel investors. Details of the investment were not disclosed.

CEO of Hipfire Games​ Antti Sartanen tells Pocketgamer.biz that the investment will give the studio enough financial support for the next nine to 12 months as it prepares to launch its first title.

Fail Space is a multiplayer VR mobile game based around delivering packages across the galaxy, and will support cross-platform capability.

"Hipfire's long-term focus is firmly on creating a diverse portfolio of multiplayer games and refining our technology that will easily allow players with different types of devices to join game sessions of players using high-end or stand-alone VR devices," says Sartanen.

The developer has also been financially backed by Techstars and Nordic XR Startups in the past.