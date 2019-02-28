UK devs launch POC in Play initiative in partnership with ustwo Games

POC in Play is a new initiative launched earlier today in partnership with ustwo Games addressing the issue of a lack of people of color in the UK games scene.

This is great to see, and its really important for other developers to recognize the importance of creating a space where game developers of color can network, discuss their experiences, and lobby the industry to be more inclusive.

POC in Play is described by the group as a racial equity and inclusion movement, with the goal to improve representation and provide events and initiatives for people of color either working in the industry (or wanting to join).

Chella Ramanan, Co-founder of POC in Play, tells The Guardian that the group isn't just a place to network and bond-- it's also a tool for the industry.

“A lot of publishers do want a more diverse workforce, but they may have blind spots: we can help with that,” says Ramanan.

“We do want things to change. If a developer wants to be considerate with portrayal then we should be able to help – even if that’s to suggest someone they need to pay to be a consultant. People of color shouldn’t be doing this labor for free.”

The launch team includes co-founders Adam Campbell (Azoomee) and Chella Ramanan (3-Fold Games), as well as Nida Ahmad (UX analyst), Mike Anderson (ustwo Games), Jodie Azhar (Teazelcat Games), Des Gayle (Altered Gene), and Moo Yu (Foam Sword).

The first of POC in Play’s monthly networking events will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at ustwo Games' London studio on March 22nd, 2019. Interested developers can sign up here.

Also, be sure to check out the #IamPOCinPlay hashtag on Twitter to check out the work from game devs of color.