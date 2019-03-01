Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony ends PlayStation Vita production in Japan

Sony ends PlayStation Vita production in Japan

March 1, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 1, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief: Just following last week’s news that production of the PlayStation Vita was starting to wind down in Japan, Sony has officially ended the process altogether. 

According to Gematsu, the Japanese webpages for the last two remaining PlayStation Vita models now say that shipments have ended, replacing the last notices that shipments were scheduled to end soon.

The system first launched in Japan in December 2011 and hit North America and Europe shortly after. However, the company has been showing less and less support for the Vita in the last several years, including the recently executed decision to exclude the platform from its monthly PlayStation Plus free game offerings from March onward.

Related Jobs

CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.01.19]
Game Programming Instructor (Online/Remote)
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.01.19]
Game Design Instructor (Online/Remote)
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.28.19]
Lead Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.28.19]
Sr. Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing friendly robot settlement sim The Colonists to be deep, yet inviting
Designing for tough choices in cosmic horror game The Horns
Oculus planning a stricter, 'quality-first' approach for Quest app submissions
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Octopad


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image