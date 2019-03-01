Sony ends PlayStation Vita production in Japan

Newsbrief: Just following last week’s news that production of the PlayStation Vita was starting to wind down in Japan, Sony has officially ended the process altogether.

According to Gematsu, the Japanese webpages for the last two remaining PlayStation Vita models now say that shipments have ended, replacing the last notices that shipments were scheduled to end soon.

The system first launched in Japan in December 2011 and hit North America and Europe shortly after. However, the company has been showing less and less support for the Vita in the last several years, including the recently executed decision to exclude the platform from its monthly PlayStation Plus free game offerings from March onward.