Merch maker Numskull Designs is getting into game publishing

Newsbrief: Numskull Designs, the company behind official merchandise for games like Spyro: Reignited Trilogy and Resident Evil 2, has launched Numskull Games to officially branch out into the world of video game publishing.

The freshly founded publishing label aims to bring both new and digital-only games into the physical retail space, and says it plans to bank its existing expertise and sales, marketing, finance, and distribution resources to deliver on that promise.

Numskull Games is headed up by Martin Defries, the former managing director and president of Deadly Premonition and SteamWorld Dig 2 publisher Rising Star Games. Developers looking for more information on the publisher’s offerings can find out more on the new label’s website.