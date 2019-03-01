Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
Roblox boasts over 1 billion hours of engagement per month

Roblox boasts over 1 billion hours of engagement per month

March 1, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 1, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The online game platform Roblox continues to be a juggernaut for the under 18 age group. Based on the company’s own internal statistics, Roblox now sees over 1 billion hours of engagement per month.

According to comments picked up by PocketGamer, the company says this means it’s well on its way to rivaling platforms like YouTube and Netflix in terms of hours of content consumed for both the under 13 age group and the 13-17 age group.

Roblox is a sandbox game platform that, while free-to-play, allows developers to create content and levels for its sizable user base in exchange for a slice of whatever premium currency those creations bring in.

Mid-year estimates released by the company last summer predicted that it would pay out as much as $70 million to those developers in 2018, nearly double 2017’s estimated payout. In 2017, two of the platform’s top creators walked away with $2 million in earnings each. 

For its recent growth, Roblox Corporation says that increasing globalization, the introduction of new features and customization, and developer creativity have helped the platform keep its upward momentum in recent years.

