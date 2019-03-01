PlayStation's upcoming Chinese conference aims to boost locally-made games

PlayStation has scheduled a conference to share news on games being developed through its China Hero Project, a 2016 initiative that aims to bolster the Chinese game industry by offering support for games being made by Chinese developers.

The announcement, shared by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, says that the event itself will be held on March 7 and will reveal launch dates for some of the titles being made as part of the program as well.

PlayStation’s China Hero Project was announced in mid-2016 as a way for Sony Japan/Asia to partner with Chinese game developers and offer the support needed for those creators to bring their projects to Chinese and worldwide markets.

Ahmad published a blog post around the time of the project’s original announcement that dives into the goals of the initiative, but in short, the program aims to have a positive impact on the growth and development of China’s video game industry.

Participation in the project lands partnered developers PlayStation 4 and PSVR dev kits, technical support, special licenses, and additional training and support. Since its announcement, the China Hero Project has showcased several in-development games being created through this partnership, including the video from last fall shared just below.