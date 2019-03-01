Super Spell Heroes dev Sviper raises $2.8 million

Newsbrief: The mobile studio Sviper has closed a round of funding that sees the German company walking away with an additional $2.8 million for its future projects.

That’s according to a Venture Beat story that says the latest round saw contributions from all of Sviper’s existing shareholders, though Modern Times Group led the round. The team, meanwhile, plans to use the funds to expand its business and grow the studio.

To date, Sviper has raised $4.3 million since 2016. The 10-developer company released its first game Super Spell Heroes for iOS and Android last year, and a representative from MTG explains in a statement that the success of that game motivated its investment.