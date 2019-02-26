Get legal experts' perspective on how the law is impacting game dev at GDC!

Whether it's hashing out intellectual property rights or weighing the legality of trademarking dances, today's legal landscape is full of cases that directly impact game developers.

That doesn't mean you need to be a legal expert to work in games, but it does help to know one you can talk to when you have a question -- and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month, a whole panel of legal experts will take the stage to help explain what you need to know about the most critical legal developments in the game industry.

This includes hot topics like the PUBG/Fortnite litigation, Nintendo's stance on ROMS, the GDPR privacy regulation, developer takedowns of streamer content, legal action against cheat distributors and any other legal issue, no matter how fresh. You'll get a ton of great insight and a chance to ask your own questions, so don't skip it!

Together, Christopher Reid (Counsel, Tilting Point), Gregory Boyd (Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC), Mona Ibrahim (Senior Associate, IE Law Group) and Stephen McArthur (Founding Attorney, The McArthur Law Firm) will present a GDC 2019 Advocacy track talk titled "Legal Battle Royale: Not Boring Edition" in which they'll discuss (or maybe fight about) the impact (for developers) of the most important recent legal events and issues in the industry.

