March 5, 2019
March 5, 2019
March 5, 2019
Get legal experts' perspective on how the law is impacting game dev at GDC!

Get legal experts' perspective on how the law is impacting game dev at GDC!

March 5, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, GDC

Whether it's hashing out intellectual property rights or weighing the legality of trademarking dances, today's legal landscape is full of cases that directly impact game developers.

That doesn't mean you need to be a legal expert to work in games, but it does help to know one you can talk to when you have a question -- and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month, a whole panel of legal experts will take the stage to help explain what you need to know about the most critical legal developments in the game industry.

This includes hot topics like the PUBG/Fortnite litigation, Nintendo's stance on ROMS, the GDPR privacy regulation, developer takedowns of streamer content, legal action against cheat distributors and any other legal issue, no matter how fresh. You'll get a ton of great insight and a chance to ask your own questions, so don't skip it!

Together, Christopher Reid (Counsel, Tilting Point), Gregory Boyd (Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC), Mona Ibrahim (Senior Associate, IE Law Group) and Stephen McArthur (Founding Attorney, The McArthur Law Firm) will present a GDC 2019 Advocacy track talk titled "Legal Battle Royale: Not Boring Edition" in which they'll discuss (or maybe fight about) the impact (for developers) of the most important recent legal events and issues in the industry.

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

