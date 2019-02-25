Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Framed developer opens new studio, MayDay

March 1, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Framed designer and director Joshua Boggs announced the formation of a new studio yesterday, dubbed MayDay.

The New Zealand-based studio is headed by Boggs, who serves as director and CEO, and Earthlight developer Emre Can Deniz, who serves as studio director and COO.

While there's only a little information available about the studio, MayDay is currently hiring developers to work on its unannounced role-playing game.

The official Twitter account for MayDay tweeted out some of the benefits of working at the studio, including refundable sick days, flexible working from home policies, and ensuring overtime is paid "to work sustainable for all of our projects."

Boggs also shared some tips for applying to MayDay specifically, so interested developers should check that out too.  

