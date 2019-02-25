Get a job: Ascendant Studios, Insomniac Games, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Remote

CG Spectrum is looking for mentors with triple-A games experience to help develop an industry standard game design course and/or teach online. We offer casual and full-time positions at a competitive salary, alongside a flexible schedule and the ability to work from anywhere.

Location: San Rafael, California

Ascendant Studios is looking for a Senior Animator to help bring our first title to life. This is a fulltime on-site position at our office in San Rafael, California. Our ideal applicant has a solid animation background paired with strong technical ability and pipeline knowledge. Prior work in games is required, and experience with Unreal Engine would be a big plus.

Ascendant Studios is a brand new Triple-A video game studio, located in downtown San Rafael, in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area. Founded by industry veterans of such games as Dead Space, Call of Duty: WW2, and Telltale’s The Walking Dead, Ascendant Studios is striving to create games that are original and groundbreaking. We combine deep industry knowledge with strong innovation and a fierce creative spirit.

Location: Durham, North Carolina

The surroundings or conditions in which a person, animal, or plant lives or operates -- that's the definition of an environment, and it's what we're looking for our next exceptional artist to help us create! Insomniac Games is looking for an Environment Artist responsible for creating game worlds by modeling/sculpting assets from high res to in-game, authoring textures and materials and in-editor level composition and layout.

Location: Culver City, California

As a critical anchor for the project you’ll be crafting code for character interactions, NPC interactions, scripted sequences, combat and much more. Help us build something satisfying and fluid while overcoming new (wild) and exciting challenges in gameplay.

Heart Machine is a small, deeply motivated and close-knit team located in Los Angeles. Our focus is gameplay that’s engaging, fluid and fun, while also building atmosphere through lush art and sound design. We’re immensely excited to be creating things we love every day. Our next project is ramping up production, using Unreal 4 in a fully 3d gameplay experience. We’re looking for talented, passionate, smart and good people to become part of our crew, to help build and shape something ambitious and unique.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Phosphor Studios is starting an exciting new project and we are seeking an experienced engine programmer to join our team. We are looking for people who are smart, self-motivated, and passionate about amazing games and interactive experiences.

Our Programmers take point on technical decisions, engine optimizations, and bug fixes. They also get to be creative and own gameplay systems, and are expected to research new development techniques. Programmers at Phosphor Studios work closely with art and design teams to establish realistic performance and memory constraints while still achieving a high-quality fun factor.