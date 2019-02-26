Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Shut Up & Sit Down returns to GDC 2019 with great board games to play!

Shut Up & Sit Down returns to GDC 2019 with great board games to play!

March 4, 2019 | By Staff
March 4, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, GDC

Good news, analog game fans: Game Developers Conference organizers are pleased to announce that the Shut Up & Sit Down board game lounge is back this year and open to all passholders at various points during GDC week, March 18th through the 22nd!

This is a perennially popular part of GDC that's curated by the keen minds behind tabletop game enthusiast hub Shut Up & Sit Down, so it's a great place to hang out with your fellow attendees and check out some of the latest and most intriguing tabletop games on the market.

From Richard Garfield's newly-designed "unique deck" card game KeyForge to Alderac's space-based dice game Space Base, here's a sneak peek of what you can expect to play when you visit the Shut Up & Sit Down board game lounge at GDC 2019:

  • Welcome To… (Deep Water Games)
  • Railroad Ink (CMON/Horrible Games)
  • The Quacks of Quedlinburg (NorthStar Games/Devir)
  • Root (Leder Games)
  • KeyForge (Fantasy Flight Games)
  • The Mind (Pandasaurus Games)
  • Decrypto (Scorpion Masque)
  • Lowlands (Z-Man)
  • Space Base (AEG)

The Shut Up & Sit Down board game lounge is a great complement to all the cool GDC 2019 talks about tabletop game design, as you'll get a chance to sit down and go hands-on with some of the games and mechanics you've just learned about.

For example, Fantasy Flight's own Brad Andres will be presenting an intriguing talk all about "'KeyForge': Creating the World's First Unique Deck Game" at GDC 209. It's part of the Board Game Design Day, a full day of talks (on Monday the 18th) focused on the art and science of tabletop game design!

For more details on those talks and more, head on over to the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Maximum Games
Maximum Games — Walnut Creek, California, United States
[03.01.19]
Release Manager
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.01.19]
UI Artist
Skybox Labs
Skybox Labs — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[03.01.19]
Senior Gameplay Animator
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.01.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: En Garde! Team's En Garde!
THQ Nordic group CEO apologizes for perturbing 8chan AMA
Phil Spencer claims Xbox's multi-device future will benefit everyone
Top creators share real talk about making very personal games at GDC 2019


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image