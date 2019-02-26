Shut Up & Sit Down returns to GDC 2019 with great board games to play!

Good news, analog game fans: Game Developers Conference organizers are pleased to announce that the Shut Up & Sit Down board game lounge is back this year and open to all passholders at various points during GDC week, March 18th through the 22nd!

This is a perennially popular part of GDC that's curated by the keen minds behind tabletop game enthusiast hub Shut Up & Sit Down, so it's a great place to hang out with your fellow attendees and check out some of the latest and most intriguing tabletop games on the market.

From Richard Garfield's newly-designed "unique deck" card game KeyForge to Alderac's space-based dice game Space Base, here's a sneak peek of what you can expect to play when you visit the Shut Up & Sit Down board game lounge at GDC 2019:

Welcome To… (Deep Water Games)

Railroad Ink (CMON/Horrible Games)

The Quacks of Quedlinburg (NorthStar Games/Devir)

Root (Leder Games)

KeyForge (Fantasy Flight Games)

The Mind (Pandasaurus Games)

Decrypto (Scorpion Masque)

Lowlands (Z-Man)

Space Base (AEG)

The Shut Up & Sit Down board game lounge is a great complement to all the cool GDC 2019 talks about tabletop game design, as you'll get a chance to sit down and go hands-on with some of the games and mechanics you've just learned about.

For example, Fantasy Flight's own Brad Andres will be presenting an intriguing talk all about "'KeyForge': Creating the World's First Unique Deck Game" at GDC 209. It's part of the Board Game Design Day, a full day of talks (on Monday the 18th) focused on the art and science of tabletop game design!

For more details on those talks and more, head on over to the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

