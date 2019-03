Newsbrief: Apex Legends has pulled in 50 million players worldwide during its first month, according to developer Respawn.

The free-to-play battle royale shooter was unveiled and launched on February 4, and managed to amass 10 million players in 72 hours.

It also reached 1 million concurrent players in that time, and wound up beating Fortnite's single-day viewership record on Twitch around a week later.