Phil Spencer claims Xbox's multi-device future will benefit everyone

Xbox's head of gaming Phil Spencer has reiterated Microsoft's desire to bring its Game Pass subscription service to "any device that somebody wants to play on."

Speaking to GeekWire, Spencer shed some light on the company's cross-device ambitions, and explained how bringing Xbox titles to a wide range of devices -- including those belonging to competitors -- would benefit both Microsoft and consumers.

"We want to bring Game Pass to any device that somebody wants to play on," he said. "Not just because it's our business, but really because the business model allows for people to consume and find games that they wouldn’t have played in any other space."

Microsoft intends to turn that vision into a reality using its work-in-progress cloud streaming tech, Project xCloud, which will allow players to stream games on any device of their choosing.

It's a bold vision, and some are worried that by letting its players access first-party titles on other hardware, Microsoft might be about to hurt sales by signing the Xbox's death certificate. Spencer, however, doesn't share those concerns, and claims software is the biggest bread winner.

"[Hardware] is not where you make money," he continued. "The business inside of games is really selling games, and selling access to games and content in means like that is the fundamental business. So if you open it up, the more often people can play, the more they’re enjoying the art form. It increases the size of the business."

You can hear more from the Xbox boss by checking out the full interview over on GeekWire.