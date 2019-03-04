THQ Nordic group CEO apologizes for perturbing 8chan AMA

THQ Nordic AB chief exec Lars Wingefors has apologized and taken full responsibility for THQ Nordic GmbH's recent AMA on internet dive 8chan.

The anonymous forum is notorious for harboring the dregs of humanity, and is filled with hate speech, far-right conspiracy theorizing, and pedophilic content.

Despite that fact, THQ Nordic GmbH -- a subsidiary of THQ Nordic AB -- inexplicably chose to host an 'ask me anything' session there last week, and in a now deleted tweet that read "We're doing an 8chan AMA and we have no idea why. Come join us!" seemed almost giddy at the prospect.

The decision received widespread condemnation from most corners of the internet, and eventually brought about an apology from the company's PR and marketing director Philip Brock, who claimed he was sorry for his "short-sightedness."

Now, Wingefors has waded into the mire, and in an open letter offered his "sincerest apologies" to group employees, partners, and consumers, while condemning all of the unethical content 8chan stands for.

"I take full responsibility for all of THQ Nordic GmbH‘s actions and communications. I have spent the past several days conducting an internal investigation into this matter. I assure you that every member of the organization has learned from this past week’s events," he wrote.

"I take this matter very seriously and we will take appropriate action to make sure we have the right policies and systems in place to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

"As a Swedish based, fast growing group, we firmly support equality and diversity. We are also working actively to combat discrimination, harassment, and misconduct. We are already in the process of developing new work processes and we will accelerate this work going forward."