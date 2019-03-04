Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

THQ Nordic group CEO apologizes for perturbing 8chan AMA

THQ Nordic group CEO apologizes for perturbing 8chan AMA

March 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    2 comments
More: Business/Marketing

THQ Nordic AB chief exec Lars Wingefors has apologized and taken full responsibility for THQ Nordic GmbH's recent AMA on internet dive 8chan. 

The anonymous forum is notorious for harboring the dregs of humanity, and is filled with hate speech, far-right conspiracy theorizing, and pedophilic content. 

Despite that fact, THQ Nordic GmbH -- a subsidiary of THQ Nordic AB -- inexplicably chose to host an 'ask me anything' session there last week, and in a now deleted tweet that read "We're doing an 8chan AMA and we have no idea why. Come join us!" seemed almost giddy at the prospect.

The decision received widespread condemnation from most corners of the internet, and eventually brought about an apology from the company's PR and marketing director Philip Brock, who claimed he was sorry for his "short-sightedness."

Now, Wingefors has waded into the mire, and in an open letter offered his "sincerest apologies" to group employees, partners, and consumers, while condemning all of the unethical content 8chan stands for.

"I take full responsibility for all of THQ Nordic GmbH‘s actions and communications. I have spent the past several days conducting an internal investigation into this matter. I assure you that every member of the organization has learned from this past week’s events," he wrote.

"I take this matter very seriously and we will take appropriate action to make sure we have the right policies and systems in place to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

"As a Swedish based, fast growing group, we firmly support equality and diversity. We are also working actively to combat discrimination, harassment, and misconduct. We are already in the process of developing new work processes and we will accelerate this work going forward."

Related Jobs

LeFort Talent Group
LeFort Talent Group — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.03.19]
UE 4 Lead Developer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.02.19]
Concept Artist
Maximum Games
Maximum Games — Walnut Creek, California, United States
[03.01.19]
Release Manager
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.01.19]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: En Garde! Team's En Garde!
THQ Nordic group CEO apologizes for perturbing 8chan AMA
Phil Spencer claims Xbox's multi-device future will benefit everyone
Apex Legends attracts 50 million players in first month


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image