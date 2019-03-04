Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devil May Cry 5 's Hideaki Itsuno recalls his chance encounter with the series

Devil May Cry 5's Hideaki Itsuno recalls his chance encounter with the series

March 4, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 4, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

"It's interesting, because back then, I was actually coming up with the foundations of what would become Dragon's Dogma, and then I was taken and forced to work on Devil May Cry 2."

- Devil May Cry 5 director Hideaki Itsuno tells Eurogamer about his early days with Capcom

Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno is the director of the studio’s upcoming game Devil May Cry 5, and has worked on most of the series’ games to date, but his origin with the Devil May Cry games wasn’t an entirely deliberate decision on his part.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Itsuno offered up memorable moments from his 25-year career with Capcom and runs through some of the development problems and solutions he’s encountered throughout his career. 

He joined the Devil May Cry 2 team about six months before the game’s release, and he did so in a time where the project itself was in rough shape. 

“So my boss comes to me, he figures I'm in the same group as the director, and he's one of top players - he comes to me and says Devil May Cry 2 isn't going so well, is there anyone you know that could work on this?” recalls Itsuno. “And I was like, this guy's busy on this thing, this person's busy - so he was like, alright, you do it.”

The team managed to turn Devil May Cry 2 around into a playable game in that time (a feat Eurogamer describes as a miracle despite the game’s poor reception). Itsuno says that before being uprooted to the Devil May Cry 2 team, however, he was working on the foundations of what would eventually become Dragon’s Dogma.

Dragon’s Dogma would see a release, later on in 2012, and Itsuno credits it as the hardest game he’s worked on so far. But between Devil May Cry 2 and that eventual release, Itsuno served as the director on Devil May Cry 3 and Devil May Cry 4 both. His career seems to be pulled between the Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma franchises even still, with Itsuno telling Eurogamer that he’d “gone to the people up top and said let me make either Devil May Cry 5 or Dragon's Dogma 2. I thought Devil May Cry 5 would be the better choice right now, so did that. If I could, I'd love to make Dragon's Dogma 2 - it'd be awesome.” 

The full interview talks more about Dragon’s Dogma in addition to chronicling some of the development growing pains Itsuno had to work through when branching from 2D fighting games like Street Fighter to the 3D fighter Star Gladiator

Related Jobs

Maximum Games
Maximum Games — Walnut Creek, California, United States
[03.01.19]
Release Manager
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.01.19]
UI Artist
Skybox Labs
Skybox Labs — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[03.01.19]
Senior Gameplay Animator
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.01.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: En Garde! Team's En Garde!
THQ Nordic group CEO apologizes for perturbing 8chan AMA
Phil Spencer claims Xbox's multi-device future will benefit everyone
Top creators share real talk about making very personal games at GDC 2019


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image