Night in the Woods devs set up worker co-op studio The Glory Society

Night in the Woods devs set up worker co-op studio The Glory Society

March 4, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 4, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie

Two members of the dev team behind Night in the Woods have set up The Glory Society, a worker cooperative game development studio.

The new outfit opens its doors with three developers on board: Wren Farren and two of the three minds behind Night in the Woods, Scott Benson and Bethany Hockenberry.

In its announcement tweet, The Glory Society team points that the studio itself is set up as a worker cooperative, or a studio that is equally owned and directed by its employees. The team says this means that all members have equal ownership of their projects and equal say in decisions, “no bosses needed.”

It's a studio structure that Benson is set to speak on at GDC 2019 in just a couple of weeks in a talk called Embracing the Co-Op Studio Model in Indie Games along with indie developers Ted Anderson, Ian Thomas, and Steve Filby as well.

The Glory Society team, meanwhile, says they have a have a couple of projects on their plate right now, though nothing specific has been announced just quite yet.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

