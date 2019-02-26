Get a job: Skybox Labs is looking for a Sr. Gameplay Animator for Halo Infinite

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada

Build amazing experiences in Halo Infinite, connect players across platforms in Minecraft, or unleash your creativity on original IP. Skybox Labs is a game development studio that works on some of the world’s most iconic games. We are a co-developer on Halo Infinite, and are also working on projects in the Minecraft universe, and on unannounced original titles. As one of Vancouver’s fastest growing game studios, since our inception in 2011, Skybox Labs has evolved from a group of 8 people developing independent projects to a team of over 140 engineers, artists, designers, producers, and more.

Skybox Labs is looking for an experienced Senior Gameplay Animator to help create high quality character and creature animations on Halo Infinite. This individual will collaborate with a team, to work on a diverse portfolio of keyframe animations.

Responsibilities

Creation of high quality realistic animations sets involving human, creatures, vehicles, and weapons.

Involvement with construction of animation trees and state graphs.

Collaborate closely with designers, character artists and programmers in the implementation of game character’s behavior, look and feel.

Participate in planning and various meetings with internal and external stake holders.

Qualifications

5+ years of professional animation experience with at least one AAA game shipped.

Good understanding of weight, timing and feel for gameplay constructed from human key frame animations and motion capture data manipulation.

Knowledgeable in implementing/modifying game animation systems and state graphs.

Have strong communication skills and be organized with the ability to self-manage while being flexible for edits and revisions of animation assets.

High experience with the animation pipeline process and creative gameplay workflows.

Nice-to-have, but not required:

Experience leading a pod or team

Please add a link to your animation reel

A Culture of Empowerment, Collaboration and Personal Growth

Our studio’s success can be attributed to our culture of empowerment, collaboration and personal growth. We employ a flat structure where all team members are heard, respected and trusted. We encourage knowledge sharing and personal growth through our many Lunch & Learns and frequent feedback. This culture is underscored by our strong commitment to work-life balance.

One major thing that we’re proud of is that we’ve been able to grow a 140+ person studio while cultivating an inclusive grassroots culture. We value our team members’ various backgrounds, hobbies, skills, and interests and this is demonstrated through our broad spectrum of social clubs: Join our soccer team, fitness group, potluck club, or one of our many D&D groups - you can even start your own!

Skybox Labs is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace, dedicated to pursuing and hiring a diverse workforce.

Learn more about us at http://skyboxlabs.com/

Although we appreciate all interest, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

