Get a job: Skybox Labs is looking for a Sr. Gameplay Animator for Halo Infinite

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada
Build amazing experiences in Halo Infinite, connect players across platforms in Minecraft, or unleash your creativity on original IP. Skybox Labs is a game development studio that works on some of the world’s most iconic games. We are a co-developer on Halo Infinite, and are also working on projects in the Minecraft universe, and on unannounced original titles. As one of Vancouver’s fastest growing game studios, since our inception in 2011, Skybox Labs has evolved from a group of 8 people developing independent projects to a team of over 140 engineers, artists, designers, producers, and more.
Skybox Labs is looking for an experienced Senior Gameplay Animator to help create high quality character and creature animations on Halo Infinite. This individual will collaborate with a team, to work on a diverse portfolio of keyframe animations.
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Nice-to-have, but not required:
Please add a link to your animation reel
A Culture of Empowerment, Collaboration and Personal Growth
Our studio’s success can be attributed to our culture of empowerment, collaboration and personal growth. We employ a flat structure where all team members are heard, respected and trusted. We encourage knowledge sharing and personal growth through our many Lunch & Learns and frequent feedback. This culture is underscored by our strong commitment to work-life balance.
One major thing that we’re proud of is that we’ve been able to grow a 140+ person studio while cultivating an inclusive grassroots culture. We value our team members’ various backgrounds, hobbies, skills, and interests and this is demonstrated through our broad spectrum of social clubs: Join our soccer team, fitness group, potluck club, or one of our many D&D groups - you can even start your own!
Skybox Labs is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace, dedicated to pursuing and hiring a diverse workforce.
Learn more about us at http://skyboxlabs.com/
Although we appreciate all interest, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
