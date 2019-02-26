Get ready for GDC 2019 with help from the all-new Digital Tote Bag!

The Game Developers Conference kicks off in San Francisco in just a few weeks, and GDC organizers have set up a new digital resource to help you prepare so you can get the most out of your time at the show!

It's called the GDC Digital Tote Bag, and it's meant to be a quick and easy way for you to access key information from leading game and technology companies who are sponsoring or exhibiting at GDC 2019.

GDC strives to produce a sustainable event, and replacing physical attendee bags with this Digital Tote Bag is another way organizers are working to reduce waste and streamline the show.

It's also a great resource for attendees looking to get informed about what top game tech companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Unity, and more will be offering during GDC 2019. Some exhibitors are even offering special swag or other goodies that you can get via the Tote Bag (though you may also need to stop by their booth during the show)!

So make sure to check out the Digital Tote Bag before you arrive at GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa