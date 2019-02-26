Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The art of Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

March 4, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Art, Video

In this 2018 GDC talk, Lizardcube's Ben Fiquet goes over the process of revitalizing and reimagining the visual design of Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap in a faithful remake for a new generation.

Fiquet explains how he was initially unsure about how to approach the project. "How do you start? How do you transform nostalgia into something artistically relevant?" 

The first step, Fiquet says, is to look for inspiration from others artists and draw from that. "With 2D, the only constrain is your imagination. Good art will help your game not be overlooked." 

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

