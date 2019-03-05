Helsinki dev Reworks nets $1.5 million to corner customization game market

New Helsinki-based studio Reworks has secured $1.5 million in pre-seeding funding from investors including Play Ventures, Big Bets, and Business Finland as it looks to establish a foothold in the "customization games" market.

The Finnish studio is specifically hoping to challenge the dominance of Glu Mobile, and intends to do that by creating "uplifting game experiences that spark creativity and imagination."

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, Reworks was co-founded by a handful of developers from Sumoing, the studio behind mobile coloring title Recolor, and will be led by former Sumoing chief exec Illkka Teppo.

"We believe the customization games segment has room for an innovative and focused new-comer," commented Teppo. "Glu Mobile has been the category's lonely rider, and we feel it's time to bring new experiences for players."

The fledgling outfit has already soft-launched its first title, a home decor and design app called Redecor that lets players tinker with diverse decor styles, complete daily design challenges, and get inspiration for their real life projects.