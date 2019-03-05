Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devil May Cry 5 deluxe edition will let players experience the game like a low-budget movie

March 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Video

Capcom is including Devil May Cry 5's pre-visualization live action cutscenes with the deluxe edition of the game. 

Players who purchase the deluxe edition will be able to switch between the standard in-game cut scenes and their live action counterparts, which were filmed so the developers could visualize (go figure) complex cinematics before recreating them in-game.

It's an interesting feature that should let players see how key scenes took shape and evolved during development, while also letting them pretend they're watching a low-budget Devil May Cry movie - if that sort of thing floats your boat.

The video above shows some of the live-action footage, and it's clear Capcom spared no expense when shooting its pre-viz sequences, utilizing everything from cardboard boxes and action figures to copious amounts of duct tape.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[03.05.19]
Producer/Agile Leader
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.04.19]
Sr. Program Manager
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.04.19]
Sr. eSports Manager (Competitive Gaming Content)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.01.19]
Technical Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Mages of Mystralia dev dishes out spellcasting wisdom and game industry real talk
Road to the IGF: En Garde! Team's En Garde!
Phil Spencer claims Xbox's multi-device future will benefit everyone
Top creators share real talk about making very personal games at GDC 2019


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image