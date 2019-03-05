Devil May Cry 5 deluxe edition will let players experience the game like a low-budget movie

Capcom is including Devil May Cry 5's pre-visualization live action cutscenes with the deluxe edition of the game.

Players who purchase the deluxe edition will be able to switch between the standard in-game cut scenes and their live action counterparts, which were filmed so the developers could visualize (go figure) complex cinematics before recreating them in-game.

It's an interesting feature that should let players see how key scenes took shape and evolved during development, while also letting them pretend they're watching a low-budget Devil May Cry movie - if that sort of thing floats your boat.

The video above shows some of the live-action footage, and it's clear Capcom spared no expense when shooting its pre-viz sequences, utilizing everything from cardboard boxes and action figures to copious amounts of duct tape.